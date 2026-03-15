Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan expands greenhouse production with new projects in Mangystau and Turkistan regions; Timur Suleimenov advances Tokayev crypto reserve plan with $350M portfolio

HortiDaily.com: Kazakhstan expands greenhouse production with new projects in Mangystau and Turkistan regions

Kazakhstan is expanding greenhouse production as several new projects aimed at increasing domestic vegetable supply and reducing dependence on imports are being developed in different regions of the country, HortiDaily.com reports.

In the Mangystau region, Alatau Green Production plans to build a greenhouse complex with a total area of 6 hectares. The project includes year-round vegetable production and the development of storage infrastructure.

The greenhouses will produce tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, radishes and leafy lettuce. The project also includes the construction of a vegetable storage facility for long-term storage and a separate warehouse for short-term storage of fruits.

At the same time, another large greenhouse initiative is being developed in the Turkistan region, where authorities are actively supporting the expansion of controlled-environment agriculture. The region is considered one of the key centers of greenhouse vegetable production in the country, thanks to its favorable climate and growing infrastructure.

New greenhouse facilities are expected to increase the supply of fresh vegetables to the domestic market throughout the year and help stabilize food prices.

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to sign agreement on TITR development

Kazakhstan is set to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend News Agency reports.

"The participating countries will continue their joint efforts to develop the route, enhance its attractiveness for international cargo shippers, and increase its capacity. To elevate the institutional status of TITR, a draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijan has been developed. The signing of the agreement is planned in the near future," the ministry said.

Furthermore, it is noted that over the past 7 years, the volume of transportation along TITR has increased fivefold, rising from 0.8 million tons to 4.5 million tons annually. By the end of 2025, approximately 77,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) were transported via the route. The target for 2029 is to reach 300,000 TEUs.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asia, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

The Times of Central Asia: Timur Suleimenov advances Tokayev crypto reserve plan with $350M portfolio

According to The Times of Central Asia, National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov has begun implementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s strategy on digital assets, revealing that Kazakhstan has already formed a crypto-related investment portfolio of up to $350 million from its gold and foreign-exchange reserves.

The initiative signals that Tokayev’s call for a stronger state role in digital assets is moving from policy direction to practical execution.

Suleimenov described the step as a cautious reserve-management measure rather than a large-scale entry into direct cryptocurrency purchases. The National Bank is preparing a range of instruments that includes shares of technology companies linked to digital assets, index funds and other market-based instruments with similar behavior.

Deputy Governor Aliya Moldabekova said the first investments are expected in April or May, with a focus on digital-asset infrastructure companies. The approach reflects Tokayev’s earlier proposal to create a State Digital Assets Fund and develop a broader national ecosystem for crypto and tokenized financial assets while maintaining strict oversight.

CBC: Canadian women set for stiff challenge from host Kazakhstan in Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

Tenth-ranked singles player Victoria Mboko and world No. 2 doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski headline Canada’s roster for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers next month in Kazakhstan, CBC reports.

Mboko of Burlington, Ont., and Ottawa’s Dabrowski will be joined by Bianca Andreescu and Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., and Kayla Cross of London, Ont., Tennis Canada said Thursday.

“We've brought together an outstanding team for these qualifiers, and we're excited to carry the momentum we built in Mexico into this next stage,” interim captain Marie-Eve Pelletier said. “Kazakhstan is a fantastic squad and one of the top teams in the competition.”

The best-of-five tie will be played April 10–11 on indoor clay at Beeline Arena in Astana. Fourth-ranked Canada advanced after defeating Denmark and Mexico in the 2025 playoffs. Ninth-ranked Kazakhstan reached last year’s finals but lost to the United States in the quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the 2026 finals in China.

The Times of Central Asia: Frankfurt book fair director: Kazakhstan could become future guest of honor

Kazakhstan has in recent years increased its presence at the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, using a national stand to promote local publishers and expand international cooperation in the global publishing market, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Frankfurter Buchmesse Director Juergen Boos says the event today functions not only as “the world’s leading marketplace for rights and content but also as a global platform for cultural exchange and professional dialogue.” In a changing geopolitical and technological environment, he noted, the fair aims to strengthen international publishing networks and support freedom of expression.

Boos observed that the global publishing sector is undergoing major transformation due to digital distribution, audio formats and artificial intelligence. At the same time, regions previously less visible in international publishing are increasingly seeking global engagement. “Central Asia is among those regions demonstrating a clear interest in strengthening its international profile,” he said.

According to Boos, Kazakhstan’s renewed participation at the fair reflects growing regional interest in international literary cooperation and cultural exchange.

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