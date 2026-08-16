Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan confirms Tokayev will attend Miami G20 Summit; Kazakhstan added to list of sending countries for E-9 visa

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan confirms Tokayev will attend Miami G20 Summit

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral Miami, the Foreign Ministry said on August 12, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Kazakhstan is not a G20 member and will participate as a guest of the United States, which holds the group’s presidency this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump first announced plans to invite Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in December 2025, describing relations with both countries as “spectacular.”

U.S.-Kazakhstan ties have strengthened over the past year, with cooperation expanding in energy, critical minerals and technology. Kazakhstan is the world’s largest uranium producer.

Uzbekistan has also been invited to the summit, although Tashkent has yet to confirm Mirziyoyev’s attendance.

The World Financial Review: From grain exporter to agri-food hub: Kazakhstan’s role in global food security

According to The World Financial Review, Kazakhstan is moving beyond its traditional role as a major exporter of raw agricultural commodities, investing in food processing, export diversification and modern farming technologies.

In 2025, agricultural output exceeded $18.2 billion, while the country harvested 25.9 million tonnes of grain, including 19.3 million tonnes of wheat.

The shift toward higher-value products is accelerating. In the first four months of 2026, processed agri-food exports reached $3.6 billion and accounted for more than half of Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports. The government aims to raise this share to 70%.

Kazakhstan is also strengthening its position in regional food markets. Grain and flour exports reached 13.5 million tonnes between September 2025 and July 17, 2026, with particularly strong growth in shipments to Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, investment is expanding into deep grain processing, agricultural machinery and water-saving technologies. By 2029, six major processing projects worth $4 billion are expected to join three existing facilities.

Together, these developments are positioning Kazakhstan as an increasingly important agri-food hub connecting producers with growing markets across Eurasia.

Eureporter: Europe's shortcut to China: Kazakhstan's new highway will cut transit routes by almost 1,000 kilometres

Construction of the Beyneu-Saksaulsk highway began in August 2026 as Kazakhstan pushes to strengthen its position as a major transport hub between Asia and Europe, Eureporter reports.

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the road will cross the Mangystau, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions. It is expected to shorten existing transit routes through Kazakhstan by almost 1,000 kilometers, cut delivery times to three days and increase cargo volumes 2.5 times.

“The main goal is to transform our country into one of the leading logistics hubs connecting Europe and Asia,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The highway will become part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connecting China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus.

The project complements major investments in Kazakhstan’s rail, maritime and air cargo infrastructure, including the Dostyk-Moyynty railway expansion and new multimodal cargo facilities.

The Korea Herald: Kazakhstan added to list of sending countries for E-9 visa

South Korea confirmed Friday that Kazakhstan will join its E-9 visa program from 2028, allowing Kazakh nationals to work in industries facing labor shortages, The Korea Herald reports.

E-9 visa holders can work in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, hospitality and cleaning services. They are initially allowed to stay for at least three years, with an extension of up to 22 months.

Kazakhstan will become the 18th country participating in the program, joining countries including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The South Korean government said Kazakhstan had demonstrated its readiness through state oversight of workers abroad, training programs and medical examination infrastructure.

The decision is expected to “contribute to a swift and efficient response to the deepening labor shortage in industrial sites,” Minister Lim Ki-keun said.

Euronews: Kazakhstan offers tax amnesty as it seeks to bring billions in crypto and digital assets home

Kazakhstan is introducing tax incentives and regulatory reforms to encourage crypto investors to move their digital assets onto licensed domestic platforms, years after an energy crisis pushed much of the country’s mining industry abroad or underground, Euronews reports.

Under a new government decree, private investors can receive a three-year personal income tax exemption on digital asset transactions, provided the assets are not linked to fraud, money laundering or unlicensed crypto services.

The measures also allow associated gas from oil fields to generate electricity for mining operations, reducing reliance on the national grid.

“This is a strong incentive for users to choose regulated jurisdictions and platforms operating within them,” Binance Kazakhstan General Manager Nurkhat Kushimov said.

Kazakh citizens are estimated to hold around one million crypto wallets, compared with 256,900 users registered on authorized exchanges through the Astana International Financial Centre as of March.

Experts caution that tax incentives alone may not be enough. Liquidity, banking access, clear regulation and easy conversion between cryptocurrency and the local currency are expected to determine whether investors return to domestic platforms.

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