Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Italy-Kazakhstan rising cooperation highlights key role of 1st EU-Central Asia summit; Between critical raw materials and oil, Kazakhstan is becoming a regional partner

SpecialEurasia: Italy-Kazakhstan rising cooperation highlights the key role of the first EU-Central Asia summit

Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Kazakhstan highlights Italy’s growing interest in Central Asia, SpecialEurasia reports. His meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev follows multiple agreements signed in 2024, strengthening economic, energy, and diplomatic ties. This visit is part of Italy’s broader strategy to expand its influence in the region.

In a wider context, the upcoming EU-Central Asia summit in April 2025 marks a turning point for European engagement. With the U.S. scaling back its involvement, particularly through cuts to USAID, the EU sees an opportunity to fill the void and assert its role as a key external player alongside Russia, China, and Türkiye.

Italy has been deepening relations with Kazakhstan, recognizing its strategic significance in energy supply and trade. The two nations signed agreements in 2024 on energy diversification, infrastructure, and digital transformation. Notably, Eni and KazMunayGas partnered to develop a hybrid power plant, reinforcing Italy’s commitment to sustainable energy.

Kazakhstan is Italy’s primary trade partner in Central Asia, with trade largely driven by oil and gas imports. Italian companies have been expanding their presence, particularly in the energy sector. Beyond Kazakhstan, Italy is also engaging with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, fostering trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

The EU’s growing interest in Central Asia aligns with its need for alternative energy sources and increased economic partnerships. The 2025 Samarkand summit will focus on energy cooperation, trade, security, and connectivity, with an emphasis on projects like the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian Transport Route.

As the U.S. reduces its engagement, the EU is poised to strengthen its influence in Central Asia. Italy’s expanding role in the region, particularly through economic and energy collaborations, reflects a broader European effort to build lasting partnerships and reshape the geopolitical landscape.

Trend News Agency: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss Caspian Sea underwater cable project

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed implementation of major strategic projects, including fiber-optic lines and deep-water electric cables across the Caspian Sea, Trend.az reports.

This issue was part of the agenda during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Astana on an official visit.

President Tokayev underscored the importance of this meeting in tightening the screws on multifaceted intergovernmental ties.

“Your visit is of great importance for the further advancement of our cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan. Relations with Azerbaijan are very important to us. We consider your country a reliable strategic partner and ally,” he emphasized.

The minister articulated appreciation for the conventionally hospitable reception and underscored the progressive evolution of bilateral engagements.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh counterpart for the swift support rendered in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Aktau.

Furthermore, the potential avenues for enhanced collaboration in the realms of commerce, capital infusion, digital transformation, logistical transit, and transportation modalities were deliberated.

Eurasia Review: Between critical raw materials and oil, Kazakhstan is becoming a regional partner – OpEd

Critical raw materials are essential for low-carbon energy production, prompting the EU to seek new suppliers like Kazakhstan, Eurasia Review reports. In late 2024, discussions in Brussels strengthened EU-Kazakh cooperation on mineral resources. As the world’s largest uranium producer and a growing economy, Kazakhstan is becoming a key EU partner.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction has announced new projects for rare and rare-earth metal exploration, signing agreements with the EU, the UK, South Korea, Japan, and China. The German company HMS Bergbau AG is investing $8 million in lithium exploration, with total investments potentially reaching $500 million. The EU remains Kazakhstan’s top trade and investment partner, accounting for half of its foreign trade.

The EU and Kazakhstan signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) in 2015, deepening ties. Before the Ukraine conflict, Kazakhstan was the EU’s third-largest oil supplier, covering 6% of its demand. The country also supplies over 21% of the EU’s uranium needs. European energy giants, including Total, Shell, and Eni, have significant investments in Kazakhstan’s hydrocarbon sector.

With the EU’s Green Deal aiming to phase out oil and reduce gas dependency, Kazakhstan is also transitioning toward cleaner energy. The country is rich in critical materials for renewable technologies, including chrome, lead, zinc, titanium, and copper. It holds significant reserves of chromium, crucial for wind turbines, and is among the world’s top producers of key minerals.

Kazakhstan is also developing green hydrogen projects, signing agreements with the EU. The German-Swedish company SVE VIND is building a hydrogen production plant in the Mangystau region.

As an OPEC+ member, Kazakhstan continues to fulfill its commitments, recently increasing oil production. The EU aims to boost imports of critical minerals from Kazakhstan, solidifying its role as a regional power in both Europe and Asia.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan cancer drug could hit the market this year

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, has announced the development of a domestic anti-cancer drug currently undergoing clinical trials, The Times of Central Asia reports.

According to Nurbek, Phase II clinical trials were completed in 2023, and the number of patients participating in the testing has since been significantly expanded.

“At the moment, the drug is being tested on different types of cancer. Last year, trials were conducted exclusively on patients with colorectal cancer. By the end of 2024, we expect the drug to be officially registered and introduced to the market. Preliminary results indicate stable positive dynamics,” the minister stated.

He noted that patients in clinical trials have experienced remissions, with tumor sizes decreasing by an average of 30%.

“By the end of the year, we plan to hold a conference to present the results. The Ministry of Health has been highly supportive, and we have optimized the registration process without violating regulations,” Nurbek added.

The official registration of the drug is expected to be finalized as soon as possible.

Kazakhstan’s development of its first domestically produced anti-cancer drug was first reported in January 2024. Later, Nurbek provided updates on the trial progress and expressed confidence in the drug’s effectiveness.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakh researchers uncover important step towards treating Parkinson’s disease

According to The Times of Central Asia, Kazakhstan’s scientific reputation is growing, thanks to groundbreaking research by local scientists. Aizhan Ahmadi, a doctoral graduate from Nazarbayev University (NU), and her team have made a discovery that could contribute to future treatments for Parkinson’s disease.

Ahmadi recently completed her doctoral studies, focusing on a mutated protein called DJ-1, which is found in patients with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. More than 20 years ago, European scientists identified mutations in DJ-1, but its exact function remained unclear. While analyzing previous studies, Ahmadi’s team explored a hypothesis from a large European research project and successfully proved that DJ-1 has a previously unknown function.

Understanding how DJ-1 protects biomolecules is crucial for developing treatments for Parkinson’s disease and for explaining cell aging. This discovery is a significant breakthrough for both global science and Kazakhstan’s scientific community. After an extensive eight-month review process, their research was accepted for publication in the prestigious journal Nature Communications, marking a milestone for Kazakhstan.

Conducting biological research in Kazakhstan comes with challenges. Basic research is resource-intensive, requiring significant time, energy, and funding. Ahmadi’s study was carried out entirely in Kazakhstan, proving that serious scientific breakthroughs can happen locally. She worked alongside her supervisor, Darkhan Utepbergenov, who spent nearly 20 years working in Germany and the U.S. before returning to Kazakhstan. He considers this discovery his most significant work to date.

Ahmadi believes that Kazakhstan must improve financial support for scientists, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and promote science communication. She emphasizes the importance of curiosity and critical thinking in scientific research. Coming from an ordinary family, she was encouraged by her mother to pursue education as a way to secure her future.

Looking ahead, Ahmadi hopes their research on DJ-1 will lead to new treatments that improve patients’ lives. She and her team continue to develop new ideas, and with the right investments in fundamental science, Kazakhstan has the potential to make more groundbreaking discoveries in the future.

WBC: Of Note! Hero Mussa Abraimov recognized by Blue Band in Kazakhstan

In an astonishing act of bravery, Mussa Abraimov, a 52-year-old former boxer, disarmed a criminal at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan a few days ago, WBC reports.

The attacker, a 67-year-old man, threatened to detonate a bomb while grabbing a woman by the hair. Abraimov fearlessly intervened and convinced the man holding a knife to let go of her so he could take her place.

In the blink of an eye, Abraimov bravely disarmed the attacker and then subdued him.

Recently, at a concert by the pop group Blue Band in Kazakhstan, Mussa was recognized for his incredible heroic acts.

The World Boxing Council recognized Musa by naming him a “Hero of Humanity” and will award him a medal commemorating his bravery.

