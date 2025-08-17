Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Armenia’s PM to visit Kazakhstan amid historic peace breakthrough and economic opportunities; Starlink launch to boost regional digitalization in Kazakhstan

The Times of Central Asia: Armenia’s PM to visit Kazakhstan amid historic peace breakthrough and economic opportunities

According to The Times of Central Asia, Astana is preparing to host Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on an official visit in late 2025. On August 12, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Pashinyan’s “outstanding qualities” as “a politician with strong political will and a strategic vision of the national interests of his state.”

The visit comes after what U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called “the beginning of a peace deal” between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed in Washington on August 8. The framework commits both sides to respect territorial integrity, renounce force, and dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, while also approving a new transit corridor — the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) — through Armenian territory.

Tokayev hailed the accord as a “historic achievement” that could reset regional relations. In recent talks, Pashinyan briefed him on the deal, the Minsk Group’s dissolution, and the TRIPP initiative. Both leaders highlighted investment opportunities tied to the stability the peace promises and agreed to deepen political dialogue.

For Kazakhstan, the visit underscores its role as a neutral mediator and potential hub for South Caucasus integration. Astana previously hosted Armenia–Azerbaijan talks in Almaty, and the TRIPP corridor could strengthen Kazakhstan’s westward trade links. Armenia, meanwhile, stands to gain as a new transit hub.

Satnews: Starlink launch to boost regional digitalization in Kazakhstan

Starlink has officially launched its services in Kazakhstan, promising high-speed internet access not only for private users but also new opportunities for regional development, Satnews reports. Kazakhstan has made major digital strides—92% of public services are now online and IT exports reached $545 million in 2024—but many smaller communities remain excluded due to weak traditional coverage.

Satellite internet is seen as the solution. Unlike existing providers that mainly offer low-bandwidth options, Starlink’s network delivers high-performance connectivity for remote schools, businesses, and enterprises. A 2023–2024 pilot project in rural schools confirmed the system’s readiness for nationwide rollout. Service tariffs are expected in autumn 2025, with the market already preparing.

IEC Telecom Group, Starlink’s longtime global distributor, will deliver integrated solutions in Kazakhstan, ranging from regional digitization and GSM backhaul to maritime communications.

“It is not only a matter of know-how—as a direct Starlink partner, we have prepared special tariffs for Kazakhstan,” said Nabil Ben Soussia, Chief Commercial Officer of IEC Telecom Group.

With this launch, Kazakhstan stands to expand regional connectivity, strengthen its digital economy, and set an example for Central Asia’s broader digital transformation.

Travel Tomorrow: Kazakhstan targets €10 billion tourism revenue and 15 million visitors by 2029

According to Travel Tomorrow, Kazakhstan’s tourism industry is expanding rapidly, with over 7.5 million international visitors in the first half of 2025 — 600,000 more than last year. Authorities aim to grow the sector into a €10 billion business and attract 15 million tourists annually by 2029.

The country currently ranks 52nd on the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index, supported by a 20% rise in investments in 2024 worth €1.6 billion, the opening of 100 new hotels, and the launch of the Neo Nomad Visa for citizens of 48 countries.

Kazakh Tourism Acting Chairman Daniyel Serzhanuly reported that work is focused on four areas: expanding air connectivity with 30 new routes and three airports near key resorts; maintaining a visa-free regime with 87 countries; modernising sites such as Katon-Karagay National Park, the Baikonur Cosmodrome, and a 1,200-kilometre hiking trail near Almaty; and developing a “super app” to guide tourists.

UNESCO is also expected to add 11 more Kazakh monuments to its World Heritage List in 2026. “These are our national treasures. We must turn all of them into centres that attract tourists,” said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Improved rail links, including new domestic and cross-border routes, are further boosting access to remote destinations.

CoinDesk: Kazakhstan’s Fonte Capital introduces Central Asia’s first spot bitcoin ETF

Kazakhstan has launched Central Asia’s first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), giving investors regulated, physically backed access to the cryptocurrency through the Astana International Exchange (AIX), CoinDesk reports. The Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC (BETF), managed by Astana-based Fonte Capital, begins trading on August 13 and will be priced in dollars.

Unlike exchange-traded notes, BETF directly holds bitcoin, with custody provided by U.S.-regulated BitGo, which insures up to $250 million and uses cold storage to guard against hacks. Regulated by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the fund offers protections from sanction-linked asset freezes and benefits from Kazakhstan’s legal framework for digital assets.

Kazakhstan rose to prominence in bitcoin mining after China’s 2021 ban, capitalizing on cheap energy and favorable rules. Now, with neighbors like Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan taking cautious approaches, it has positioned itself as the region’s most open crypto market.

BETF’s debut puts Kazakhstan alongside the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong in offering spot bitcoin ETFs. “BETF will give investors a straightforward way to add bitcoin to a portfolio while retaining a high level of control and reliability,” Fonte Capital said. Investors from Almaty to London can now access bitcoin exposure directly through AIX.

NBC News: Video shows cricket crawling on Jennifer Lopez during Kazakhstan concert

A surprise guest of the creepy crawly variety made an appearance at Jennifer Lopez’s latest concert in Kazakhstan, NBC News reports.

Video circulating online shows a cricket crawling on the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s body as she performed Sunday in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital. Lopez stopped singing and let out a small laugh as the insect made its way from her waist to her bust. She continued her performance as it crawled up to her neck before finally flicking it off with one seamless move.

“It was tickling me,” the singer said as she placed her hand on her neck.

The musician reposted a video of the encounter to her Instagram after the concert. Lopez is on her “Up All Night” tour, which kicked off in Spain last month. She performed in Turkey, Poland, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt before heading to Asia for performances in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

