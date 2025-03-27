Foreign marketplaces paid over 83 billion tenge to Kazakhstan since 2022

VAT from foreign companies has been charged at a rate of 12% since 2022. In just two years — 2022 and 2023 — the budget received 34.7 billion tenge, and by March 1, 2025, this figure had reached 13.3 billion. Among the 105 foreign companies registered in Kazakhstan are major global players such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, TikTok, Netflix, Aliexpress, Temu, and others.

The new draft of Kazakhstan’s Tax Code includes additional measures to monitor such platforms. Specifically, it introduces a provision to block marketplace websites if they are not registered as VAT payers or if they fail to correct violations identified through desk audits.

Photo credit: Freepik.com

The inquiry also raised the issue of potential collaboration between foreign marketplaces and Kazakhstani producers and platforms. The Ministry explained that foreign platforms operate outside the jurisdiction of Kazakhstan, making it legally impossible to mandate cooperation with local businesses.

As for supporting domestic e-commerce, previous tax incentives had included exemptions from corporate and personal income tax, but these measures expired on January 1, 2023. Future support initiatives will be considered within the framework of the new Tax Code, including improvements to infrastructure and access to high-speed internet.

Earlier, it was reported that around 20 marketplaces, including Temu, Pinduoduo, Alibaba, and Amazon, officially operate and pay taxes in Kazakhstan.