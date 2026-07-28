Foreign investment in Tajikistan soars to $1.9B in Q1 2026
In the first quarter of 2026, foreign investment in Tajikistan’s economy reached $1.9 billion, marking a 23.2% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to Sulton Rahimzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, Khovar reports.
Of this total, direct investments accounted for $187.7 million, a sharp rise of 60.3% year-on-year.
Rahimzoda highlighted that in line with government resolutions, the Committee signed six major investment agreements worth $1.455 billion during the reporting period. These projects are expected to generate over 2,000 new jobs, expand production and export capacity, and strengthen domestic manufacturing of import-substituting goods.
The initiatives include the construction of large-scale industrial enterprises in the energy, industrial, and mining sectors, spread across various regions of the country.
To further promote Tajikistan’s investment potential, the Committee also organized a series of forums and conferences, engaging business and investment communities from Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia, alongside local stakeholders.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade had surged 1.4-fold in the first half of 2026.