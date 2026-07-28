Foreign investment in Tajikistan soars to $1.9B in Q1 2026

Of this total, direct investments accounted for $187.7 million, a sharp rise of 60.3% year-on-year.

Rahimzoda highlighted that in line with government resolutions, the Committee signed six major investment agreements worth $1.455 billion during the reporting period. These projects are expected to generate over 2,000 new jobs, expand production and export capacity, and strengthen domestic manufacturing of import-substituting goods.

The initiatives include the construction of large-scale industrial enterprises in the energy, industrial, and mining sectors, spread across various regions of the country.

To further promote Tajikistan’s investment potential, the Committee also organized a series of forums and conferences, engaging business and investment communities from Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia, alongside local stakeholders.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade had surged 1.4-fold in the first half of 2026.