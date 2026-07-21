Foreign-invested companies in Uzbekistan exceed 20,000

Of these, 4,611 are joint ventures, and 15,891 are foreign-owned enterprises.

Over the past five years, the number of active foreign-invested enterprises has increased 1.4fold, which indicates improvements in the country’s investment policy, business environment, and favorable conditions for investors.

China ranks first in the number of foreign-invested enterprises, with 6,060 companies. It is followed by Russia with 3,454 enterprises, Türkiye with 2,293, Kazakhstan with 1,307, and the Republic of Korea with 725. Other major sources of foreign investment include Afghanistan (685 enterprises), Azerbaijan (473), Tajikistan (455), UAE (440), and India (426).

Earlier, it was reported that the number of newly established companies in Türkiye rose 9.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2026.