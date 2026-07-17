Newly established companies in Türkiye rise 9.3% in 1st half

A total of 57,062 companies were established between January and June, up from 52,226 in the same period last year, according to TOBB data.

The number of liquidated companies increased 0.9% year-on-year to 13,579 in the six-month period, while the number of cooperatives entering liquidation fell 3.1% to 474.

In June, 9,639 companies were established, up 31.5% from a year earlier and 26.1% from May.

The number of liquidated firms rose 28.1% year-on-year and 59.1% month-on-month to 2,682 in June.

Of the companies established during the month, 8,606 were limited liability companies and 1,032 were joint-stock companies.

Istanbul accounted for 36.2% of all newly established companies in June, followed by the capital Ankara with 11.1% and the western province of Izmir with 5.7%. Companies were established in all 81 provinces during the month.

The combined capital of companies established in June increased 126.3% from May to 63.34 billion Turkish liras ($1.35 billion).

Wholesale and retail trade led company and cooperative formations with 3,272 establishments, followed by construction with 1,372 and manufacturing with 1,244.

A total of 894 foreign-partnered companies were established in June, including 419 with Syrian partners and 54 with Iranian partners. Foreign investors held a combined 77.5% share of the capital in those companies.

Earlier, it was reported Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit a record 278 billion US dollars.