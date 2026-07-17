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    Newly established companies in Türkiye rise 9.3% in 1st half

    16:41, 17 July 2026

    The number of newly established companies in Türkiye rose 9.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) said Friday, Anadolu reports. 

    Newly established companies in Türkiye rise 9.3% in 1st half
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    A total of 57,062 companies were established between January and June, up from 52,226 in the same period last year, according to TOBB data.

    The number of liquidated companies increased 0.9% year-on-year to 13,579 in the six-month period, while the number of cooperatives entering liquidation fell 3.1% to 474.

    In June, 9,639 companies were established, up 31.5% from a year earlier and 26.1% from May.

    The number of liquidated firms rose 28.1% year-on-year and 59.1% month-on-month to 2,682 in June.

    Of the companies established during the month, 8,606 were limited liability companies and 1,032 were joint-stock companies.

    Istanbul accounted for 36.2% of all newly established companies in June, followed by the capital Ankara with 11.1% and the western province of Izmir with 5.7%. Companies were established in all 81 provinces during the month.

    The combined capital of companies established in June increased 126.3% from May to 63.34 billion Turkish liras ($1.35 billion).

    Wholesale and retail trade led company and cooperative formations with 3,272 establishments, followed by construction with 1,372 and manufacturing with 1,244.

    A total of 894 foreign-partnered companies were established in June, including 419 with Syrian partners and 54 with Iranian partners. Foreign investors held a combined 77.5% share of the capital in those companies.

    Earlier, it was reported Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit a record 278 billion US dollars. 

    World News Türkiye Business, companies
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