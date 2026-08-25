Foreign heads of state welcome Kazakhstan’s first Qurultay elections

Tokayev has received messages of congratulations from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, and Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Secretary General Kairat Sarybay.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a telephone conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan.