Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan congratulates Tokayev on Qurultay elections

Berdymukhamedov congratulated Tokayev on the successful first elections to Kazakhstan’s new unicameral Qurultay, emphasizing the historic significance of the event for the country.

In turn, Tokayev thanked Berdymukhamedov for his warm congratulations and for the active participation of Turkmen observers in the electoral process.

During the conversation, Tokayev and Berdymukhamedov expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations based on friendship and strategic partnership.

The two sides paid particular attention to expanding cooperation in trade and economic relations, transport and logistics, energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the U.S. House delegation to discuss the Kazakhstan-U.S. partnership.