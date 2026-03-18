Foreign expert calls Referendum a key element in reform legitimacy

— How do you assess the President’s decision to put the constitutional amendments to a nationwide vote?

— Putting the constitutional amendments to a nationwide vote is an important step toward strengthening democratic legitimacy. According to the draft Constitution, the amendments must be approved through a referendum and reviewed by the Constitutional Court for compliance with constitutional principles (Articles 92 and 93). Such a multi-stage process could increase public confidence in the reform.

— How do you assess the role of broad public support for the reforms in Kazakhstan?

— Broad public support is crucial for building trust in the reforms and ensuring their sustainability. Constitutional provisions emphasizing citizen participation in state governance and the holding of referendums (Articles 35 and 92) demonstrate an effort to give the reforms direct public legitimacy. Such support is also important for strengthening international confidence in Kazakhstan’s political development.

— Can this constitutional referendum be seen as a mechanism for strengthening the principle of the “Listening State”?

— Yes, the constitutional referendum can be seen as a practical mechanism for implementing the concept of the “Listening State,” which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has often emphasized. The draft Basic Law stipulates that amendments must be approved through a nationwide referendum (Article 92), ensuring that citizens play a decisive role in matters of fundamental constitutional change.

— The Head of State was actively involved in preparing the draft of the new Basic Law, personally proposing the wording of the Constitution’s preamble and several other provisions. How is the process of constitutional revision in Kazakhstan perceived in Israel? Can these changes be interpreted as a step toward a more balanced system of governance?

— From the perspective of many observers in Israel, the reform process can be seen as an attempt to modernize political institutions while preserving the presidential system (Article 2). At the same time, a number of provisions introduce stronger checks and balances, such as parliamentary oversight of the executive branch and the requirement of legislative approval for appointments to key positions (Article 56).

— In your view, what role did the Constitutional Commission, established on the President’s initiative, play in preparing the amendments to the Basic Law? How important are inclusiveness and diversity for the legitimacy of the reforms?

— The Constitutional Commission serves as an important advisory and expert platform for preparing amendments to the Basic Law. Such bodies help ensure that constitutional changes are developed not only within the executive branch but also reflect a broader range of public and professional perspectives. Inclusiveness and diversity within the commission strengthen the legitimacy of the reform process, as they allow for input from legal experts, civil society, and political institutions. This approach aligns with the constitutional principle that citizens have the right to participate in state governance directly or through their representatives (Article 35).

— Which constitutional mechanisms do you consider most effective for redistributing powers among the branches of government?

— Key mechanisms include the constitutional principle of separation of powers (Article 4), parliamentary oversight tools such as a vote of no confidence in the government (Article 56), and constitutional review by the Constitutional Court (Article 72). Together, these provisions help maintain a balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches.

— How do you assess Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to transform Parliament into a single chamber?

— The draft Constitution provides for the creation of the Qurultay as the sole legislative body exercising lawmaking authority (Article 52). A single chamber Parliament can improve the efficiency of the legislative process and simplify decision making. At the same time, the effectiveness of such a system depends on strong oversight mechanisms and transparent legislative procedures.

— At a briefing with journalists after the referendum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that he places high hopes on the reforms, as well as on the office of the Vice President. How do you evaluate the idea of introducing this institution in Kazakhstan?

— Introducing the office of Vice President in Kazakhstan could enhance institutional continuity and stability in the executive branch. It is important that the draft Constitution requires Qurultay approval for the appointment of the Vice President (Article 56), adding a layer of parliamentary oversight and contributing to a system of checks and balances.

— What long-term impact could the constitutional reform have on political stability and the investment climate in Kazakhstan?

— If implemented effectively, the reform could strengthen institutional stability, increase government accountability, and reinforce legal protections for property and economic activity. Provisions such as protection of property rights (Article 8) and enhanced institutional checks and balances could help create a more predictable political and legal environment, which is important for long-term investment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on an interview with Silvia Boltuc, an expert at the Italian analytical platform SpecialEurasia, discussing the stage of practical implementation of state reforms in Kazakhstan and the new Constitution.