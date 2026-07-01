Ford recalls 741,000 vehicles over rollaway risk

According to the Part 573 Safety Recall Report submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects certain Ford F-150, Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Aviator vehicles from model years 2018 to 2021.

“Affected vehicles may experience temporary engagement of their transmission parking pawl while the vehicle is in motion when certain shifts are commanded by the transmission, potentially damaging park system components,” the report says.

Ford said the issue could affect the ability of the transmission park feature to hold the vehicle if the parking brake is not applied. “Unintended movement in Park increases the risk of a crash or injury,” the report states.

The company said it is aware of 24 allegations of property damage and nine alleged injuries related to the issue, including two allegations of emotional injuries.

Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer. Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module software, inspect the transmission for park system damage and replace damaged components if needed. The repairs will be carried out free of charge.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that India's automotive market posted its strongest-ever May performance, with retail vehicle sales exceeding 2.53 million units.