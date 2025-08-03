For Kazakhstan, UN is indispensable and fundamental pillar of international order, President says
15:51, 3 August 2025
For Kazakhstan, the UN remains an indispensable and fundamental pillar of international order. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the visit to the UN Regional Center in Almaty today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have visited the UN Regional Center in Almaty today.
The Head of State and the UN Secretary-General took part in the ceremony of signing the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
The article is being updated.