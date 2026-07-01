Football’s future? Cavan Sullivan debuts Adidas’ groundbreaking 3D-printed boots

The 16-year-old midfielder, already regarded as one of the world’s brightest young football talents, is the first player to debut Adidas’ Project RAP (Radical Athlete Perception) footwear.

The boots were 3D-printed and individually tailored to Sullivan’s feet. They also feature the flags of Bangladesh, Germany, and the United States, reflecting the teenager’s family heritage.

Adidas advances future-proofing by using athlete data to customize performance football boots to each player’s specifications.

Sullivan has already made history as the youngest player to debut in Major League Soccer, making his first appearance for the Philadelphia Union at 14 years and 293 days old.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kylian Mbappé was crowned the Golden Boot winner, finishing as the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with 10 goals and becoming the first player to win the award twice after also claiming it at Qatar 2022.