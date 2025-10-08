Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire

According Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after more than two decades with top European clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, the 40-year-old forward has built a fortune estimated at $1.4 billion. The sharp increase in his wealth is largely the result of his record contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, renewed in June and reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Ronaldo earns not only from football but also from endorsement agreements with global brands such as Nike, Armani, and Castrol. He also runs several businesses under the CR7 brand, which includes hotels, gyms, and fashion lines.

Born into a modest family on the island of Madeira, Ronaldo rose from poverty to worldwide fame and is now one of the most recognized athletes on the planet, with over 665 million followers on Instagram. His influence has fueled global interest in the Saudi Pro League, where he continues to play and promote the country as a major sports destination.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer in history to score 100 goals for four different clubs and for his national team.