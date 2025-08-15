1.2 million tons of grain threshed in Kazakhstan since early Aug

903,900 hectares of grain crops, 5,700 tons of oil crops, 343,600 tons of potatoes, 1,1 million tons of vegetables and 1.4 million tons of melons and gourds have been harvested in Kazakhstan so far. A total of 1.2 million tons of grain were threshed, the Government says.

The mass harvesting campaign across the country is set to start in the 3rd decade of August.

Some 139,000 tranctors, 31,000 combine-harvesters, 17,000 threshers and 130,000 units of other vehicles will be involved in the harvesting campaign.

Notably, 402 thousand tons of diesel fuel have been allocated to the regions for harvesting period at a preferential price of 254 tenge/liter, which is 18-20% cheaper than the market price.

Earlier it was reported that nine Kazakhstani companies had been included in China’s non-food exporter list.