Fog and strong wind in store for Kazakhstan on March 22
08:23, 22 March 2025
Kazhydromet has released a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for March 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Due to the atmospheric fronts passing over the territory of the country, unstable weather conditions are expected in the greater part of Kazakhstan, bringing rain and snow.
Fog and high wind will spread across the country, with icy road conditions forecast in the north.
