Fog and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan

Fog is expected to grip Zhetysu, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Ulytau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

High wind is reported to batter Mangistau region today.

Ice slick, fog and high wind are in store for Karaganda region.

Abai and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for snow, ground blizzards, fog and ice slick.

Ice slick is also forecast for Kostanay region with high wind predicted in the north and east of the region.

Earlier ground blizzard, icy road conditions were forecast in Kazakhstan's north, east Nov 25.