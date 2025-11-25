EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Fog and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan

    07:10, 25 November 2025

    14 regions of Kazakhstan are set to observe inclement weather today, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Fog and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Fog is expected to grip Zhetysu, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Ulytau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

    High wind is reported to batter Mangistau region today.

    Ice slick, fog and high wind are in store for Karaganda region.

    Abai and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for snow, ground blizzards, fog and ice slick.

    Ice slick is also forecast for Kostanay region with high wind predicted in the north and east of the region.

    Earlier ground blizzard, icy road conditions were forecast in Kazakhstan's north, east Nov 25.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Fog rains Wind Regions Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All