EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Ground blizzard, icy road conditions forecast in Kazakhstan's north, east Nov 25

    01:24, 25 November 2025

    In the north, southeast, east, and central areas of Kazakhstan, with the passage of atmospheric fronts, unstable weather conditions will persist  - precipitation (rain, snow) is expected, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    weather
    Photo credit: Yernaz Balagaziyev / Kazinform

    In the north and east of the country, ground blizzards and icy road conditions are forecast, the met service says.

    Other regions will stay today under the influence of an anticyclone ridge, due to which dry weather without precipitation is forecast.

    Fog will spread across the country, and intense wind will hit northern, southern, and eastern regions.  

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All