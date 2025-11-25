Ground blizzard, icy road conditions forecast in Kazakhstan's north, east Nov 25
01:24, 25 November 2025
In the north, southeast, east, and central areas of Kazakhstan, with the passage of atmospheric fronts, unstable weather conditions will persist - precipitation (rain, snow) is expected, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
In the north and east of the country, ground blizzards and icy road conditions are forecast, the met service says.
Other regions will stay today under the influence of an anticyclone ridge, due to which dry weather without precipitation is forecast.
Fog will spread across the country, and intense wind will hit northern, southern, and eastern regions.