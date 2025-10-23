FMs of Uzbekistan and France meet in Paris

Bakhtiyor Saidov emphasized that the talks reaffirmed the strong and dynamically developing nature of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and France. The sides discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in such key areas as trade, investment, innovation, education, and sustainable development.

The ministers also exchanged views on current regional and global issues. Both parties agreed to maintain an active and forward-looking dialogue aimed at achieving practical results in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

As reported earlier, at the invitation of the President of the European Council António Costa, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Brussels on October 23-24.