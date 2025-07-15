FM Nurtleu visits SCO Headquarters in Beijing

During the visit, Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and the Organization’s staff.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties discussed the SCO's current activities and preparations for the upcoming high- and top-level events, including the SCO Summit of Heads of State scheduled for September 2025 in China.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized the important role of the Secretariat in advancing multifaceted cooperation within the SCO and coordinating the Organization’s overall work. He commended the Secretariat staff for their efforts to enhance the efficiency of the SCO’s working mechanisms and bodies.

Earlier, it was reported that on July 15, Tianjin hosts the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).