FM Nurtleu holds series of meetings in Tokyo

Namely, Minister Nurtleu met Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto, as well as Chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan Toshiaki Endo.

The talks with Secretary General Hayashi focused on a wide range of topical issues of bilateral political and economic cooperation. Special attention to given to cooperation in transportation and logistics, energy and industry. The sides also exchanged views on key aspects of international and regional agenda.

“Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to further development of an expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which meets both countries' national interests,” the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.

The talks with Minister Muto focused on the prospects for trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Minister Nurtleu noted the significant potential for expanding investment, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of decarbonization.

The parties indicated a high mutual interest for cooperation in the field of critical metals, transport and logistics, as well as the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. In this context, the important coordinating role of the Joint Commission of the Intergovernmental and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation was emphasized, the meeting of which was proposed to be held this year in Astana.

During the meeting with Deputy Endo and members of the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan key aspects of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, including assistance of legislative bodies to the development of trade and economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian projects were discussed.

Kazakh Foreign Minister noted the high level of trust-based dialogue between the two countries and expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for active support in strengthening the strategic partnership.

The parties confirmed the desire to further expand cooperation in all key areas, including innovative areas of cooperation in the field of digitalization, AI, green economy and others.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan invited Japan to develop joint investment projects in energy, transport, and logistics sectors.