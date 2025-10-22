FM Kosherbayev says Kazakh President’s visit to Russia to provide major boost to cooperation

Minister Kosherbayev said: “Special attention is paid to the preparation for the upcoming visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation.”

This state visit is set to provide an additional major boost to the entire range of cooperation, as did the visit paid by Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan a year earlier, said the Kazakh foreign minister.

Kosherbayev informed the talks saw an in-depth exchange of views on the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including on the international and regional agenda.

Trusting relationship between the leaders of our states is key to developing bilateral ties; the regular high-level dialogue drives political trends across the entire range of cooperation between the countries and ensures progressive promotion of joint initiatives, said Kosherbayev.

The Kazakh minister went on to add that both countries enjoy strategic partnership and alliance, built on long-standing friendship and mutual understanding. Kosherbayev stated Russia is a top investor and trade partner of Kazakhstan.

In 2024, the mutual trade turnover exceeded 28 billion US dollars, he said, expressing hope that next year's expected trade volume will be higher.

Minister Kosherbayev recalled that the two countries seek to bring the bilateral trade to up to 30 billion US dollars.

To this end, the Kazakh foreign minister called for greater efforts as well as stronger contacts between the foreign ministries, businesses, while removing barriers to their development.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, that preparations for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Russia in November are progressing actively and that the visit is expected to become an event of "truly international significance."