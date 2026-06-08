The FBI Dallas Field Office announced that temporary flight restrictions will be imposed around FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums, fan festivals and other official event locations. The restrictions will apply to drones and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and are designed to protect spectators, players and critical infrastructure from potential accidents and security threats.

Nine World Cup matches are scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, between June 14 and July 14. Additional flight restrictions are also expected around Fan Fest events in Dallas.

"The FBI will use its full suite of investigative and intelligence capabilities to ensure that FIFA World Cup 2026 events are safe for all participants and attendees," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "We will identify drone operators who are violating temporary flight restrictions, seize their drones, and support prosecution to the fullest extent possible.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency named 15 young footballers to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.