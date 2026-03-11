FlyArystan suspends Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights amid Middle East instability

For safety reasons and in light of current circumstances, flights on this route have been temporarily suspended through March 31, 2026.

Earlier, the flights were operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Passengers affected by cancellations will be offered a full refund at the point of purchase without penalties, or free rebooking for later dates.

The airline continues to closely monitor the developments in the region and remains in constant contact with aviation authorities and other relevant agencies.

For inquiries related to canceled flights, passengers can contact FlyArystan’s customer support service through official channels: call center (phone and WhatsApp), online chat on the website, and the mobile app.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Air Astana had cancelled its regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai from March 11 through March 31.