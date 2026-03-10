Air Astana cancels Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana until end of March

Passengers of the cancelled flights are offered a full refund without penalties or the option to rebook free of charge on flights scheduled between April 1 and May 31 inclusive.

The airline continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev had held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar. The parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and reviewed key issues of bilateral cooperation.