FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk

The airline's press service reported that the incident occurred on 24 January during flight FS7167. After landing at Uralsk Airport, the aircraft underwent an additional technical inspection, with engineering and technical specialists dispatched from Astana to inspect its main components. Following the checks, the plane was cleared for operation and departed on the Uralsk-Almaty route at 01:17 on January 25, the company confirmed

Passengers of the delayed flight were provided with hot drinks and meals, as well as hotel accommodation upon request.

The airline emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew members is an absolute priority, and all actions were carried out in strict accordance with aviation safety and technical operation requirements.

The airline reminds that collisions with birds are external factors that are beyond the carrier's control.

Earlier, it was reported that several flights were delayed at Almaty International Airport due to adverse weather conditions.