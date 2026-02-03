FlyArystan boosts free carry-on limit

The permitted carry-on dimensions will remain unchanged at 56×23×36 cm.

“The decision was made following a comprehensive business analysis of the market, including a review of passenger demand patterns, operational processes, and airline industry practices,” the company said.

The new rules will take effect on March 1, 2026, applying to all flights operated from that date regardless of when tickets were purchased. Flights operated through February 28, 2026, inclusive, will continue to follow the existing rules, with a five-kilogram carry-on allowance per passenger.

“At the same time, the airline is maintaining the one-piece concept: passengers are permitted to carry one item of hand luggage that must comply with the established weight and size requirements. According to the airline’s statistics for 2024–2025, around three out of four FlyArystan passengers traveled using only minimal carry-on baggage,” the carrier noted.

