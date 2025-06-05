Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights

The ministry said in its statement that Fly Arystan airline is to operate seasonal flights from Almaty to Manama, Bahrain, starting from June 5, 2025, as part of its efforts to encourage inbound tourism. The flights are to run once a week.

The Kazakh Transport Ministry informed about the continuous work to expand the flight geography and increase flights on the routes established. It said: “The launch of flights to Bahrain will further promote tourist, cultural and trade-economic cooperation between both nations”.

As reported previously, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, launched its inaugural flight between Abu Dhabi and Almaty.