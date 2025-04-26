Flu cases soar sevenfold in W Kazakhstan

There are no hotspots of highly dangerous infectious diseases such as plague, anthrax and rabbit disease in the region, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control of West Kazakhstan Dinara Zhanabergenov told a briefing at the regional communications service. Not a case was recorded there for the past 10 years.

For the past three months, 10 epidemic hemorrhagic fever have been detected in the region.

She added 120 acute enteric infection cases were posted in the region, that is 38.7% less compared to the same period of 2024.

Acute respiratory virus infections reduced by 6.5% while flu cases jumped by 7.7 times from 21 to 163. Two measles cases were confirmed against 668 cases detected last year.

As written before, 84 swine flu, 4 Hong Kong flu cases were reported in N Kazakhstan.