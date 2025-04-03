84 swine flu, 4 Hong Kong flu cases reported in N Kazakhstan

According to Arman Kushbasov, the deputy head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the North Kazakhstan region, most cases in the region are of Type A flu. Specifically, 84 people were infected with A(H1N1)pdm09 (swine flu), 3 with seasonal H1N1, and 4 with H3N2 (Hong Kong flu).

“In this epidemic season, 91 cases of Type A virus were registered, while 9 people were infected with Type B flu. Among the total number of infected, 35 are children under 14, and 4 are pregnant women. None of the infected were vaccinated against flu,” said Arman Kushbasov.

Additionally, 75,122 cases of acute respiratory viral infection have been reported in the region, which is 24% less than during the same period last year (93,016 cases). Of those, 67% were children under 14 years old.

"In the past week, 1,170 cases of ARVI were registered, which is a 5% increase compared to the previous week," he added.

The main symptoms of ARVI and flu include high fever, general intoxication, weakness, sore throat, and nasal congestion. If any of these symptoms appear, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately, call a doctor, and isolate the infected person to prevent further spread of the infection. Improper treatment may lead to severe forms of the disease, with pneumonia being the most dangerous complication.

As reported earlier, 11 children with similar symptoms were taken to the district central hospital in Beineu village.