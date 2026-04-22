Flu cases persist in N Kazakhstan despite warmer weather

Since the beginning of the current epidemiological season, 73,447 ARVI cases were registered, 7.7% less compared to the same period of 2025. Children under 14 account for 63% of all cases.

This season, 221 patients sought medical help for influenza A (H3N2), known as the Hong Kong flu. Of which 89 were children under 14.

Besides, 102 cases of non-influenza viral infections, including 61 rhinovirus cases, 10 bocavirus cases, 4 adenovirus and 27 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases were detected in the region.

Experts warn that ARVI and flu symptoms are similar, including high fever, general intoxication, weakness, sore throat, and nasal congestion. At the first signs of illness, patients should immediately seek medical help, call a doctor at home, and avoid sending sick children to kindergarten or school to prevent further spread. Self-treatment may lead to complications, including pneumonia.

Earlier, it was reported that with the onset of warmer weather, nearly 100 people in the region sought medical care after tick bites.

In February, Kazakhstan reported a decline in flu and a surge in measles cases.