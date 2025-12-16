Flower-laying ceremony held in Almaty to mark Independence Day

The commemorative ceremony was attended by akim (mayor) of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, members of the city maslikhat, representatives of the Public Council and the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, participants in the December 1986 events, as well as members of ethnocultural associations and youth organizations.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Those in attendance observed a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and independence.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The ceremony concluded with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan, accompanied by the military brass band of the Almaty regional garrison.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.