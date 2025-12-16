EN
    Flower-laying ceremony held in Almaty to mark Independence Day

    13:48, 16 December 2025

    A flower-laying ceremony marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Almaty at the Tauelsizdik (Independence) Monument, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Flowers laid at monument marking Independence Day in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    The commemorative ceremony was attended by akim (mayor) of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, members of the city maslikhat, representatives of the Public Council and the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, participants in the December 1986 events, as well as members of ethnocultural associations and youth organizations.

    Flowers laid at monument marking Independence Day in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    Those in attendance observed a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and independence.

    Flowers laid at monument marking Independence Day in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    The ceremony concluded with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan, accompanied by the military brass band of the Almaty regional garrison.

    Flowers laid at monument marking Independence Day in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty
    Flowers laid at monument marking Independence Day in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

    Independence day Holidays Almaty Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
