Flower-laying ceremony honors 20th anniversary of Abai Monument in Moscow

The event brought together Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev, deputies of Astana’s city maslikhat, and staff of the diplomatic mission.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Russia

As stated there, the monument installed in central Moscow symbolizes respect not only for Abai but also for the Kazakh people as a whole. The location was chosen deliberately. Chistye Prudy has long-standing ties to Kazakhstan, historically hosting the Permanent Mission of the Kazakh SSR and now the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

The monument, a gift from Kazakhstan to Moscow, was created by a team of artists and architects, including Marat Ainekov, Said Aynekov, Valery Romanenko, Timur Suleimenov, and Eduard Drobitsky. Since its unveiling, it has become a cultural landmark visited by Kazakh delegations and compatriots living in Russia.

Earlier, Kazinform reported on other countries where monuments to the great Kazakh thinker Abai have been unveiled.