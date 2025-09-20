Florida judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against NYT, allows re-filing

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday ruled that Trump’s 85-page lawsuit was overly long and full of “tedious and burdensome” language that had no bearing on the legal case. According to the judge, a complaint is not the place for the “aggregation of prospective evidence, the rehearsal of tendentious arguments, or the protracted recitation of legal authority.”

The judge emphasized that the proceedings must continue “in a professional and dignified manner,” giving Trump‘s team 28 days to file an amended complaint limited to 40 pages.

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team responded, “President Trump will continue to hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit against the New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the judge’s direction on logistics.”

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for The New York Times said the outlet welcomed “the judge’s quick ruling, which recognized that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal filing.”

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly turned to the courts against media outlets. Earlier this year, he sued The Wall Street Journal and its parent company over coverage he called defamatory. In July, he announced a settlement with CBS, Paramount, and 60 Minutes.

More recently, he has suggested that television networks critical of him, including ABC and NBC, could lose their broadcast licenses.