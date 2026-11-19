According to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), heavy rainfall will affect central California through Thursday night and southern California on Thursday. The Sierra Nevada could receive 1 to 4 feet of snow through early Friday, creating hazardous travel conditions, reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

Heavy snow is underway across the Sierra Nevada in California! These areas are under a Winter Storm Warning, and travel conditions are quickly becoming more treacherous! The video below was taken near Troy, California, where visibility is rapidly deteriorating! @tornadopaigeyy https://t.co/acCsCzg9mt — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) November 18, 2026

The Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of southern California, particularly the Transverse Ranges north of Los Angeles, under a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially in areas affected by previous wildfires, where runoff could pose additional hazards.

Meanwhile, repeated rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across Florida through Saturday morning. The excessive rainfall outlook includes a Moderate Risk for parts of eastern and central Florida, including areas around Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and Fort Pierce.

Florida just can't catch a break from the flooding. 🌧️⁣ ⁣ Repeated rounds of heavy rain have caused flooding along Florida's east coast this month, including the flooding seen here earlier in November. ⁣ The latest round hit the Fort Lauderdale area Tuesday night, flooding roads and causing major disruptions. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 18, 2026

Heavy rain has already caused flooding along Florida’s east coast. In the Fort Lauderdale area, downpours on Tuesday night flooded roads and caused major disruptions. In Hollywood, floodwaters nearly covered car wheels in some areas, while three lanes of the Florida Turnpike were blocked.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING in Hollywood, Florida, early this morning as torrential rainfall overwhelmed local roadways! Floodwaters nearly covered car wheels in parts of Hollywood, three lanes of the Florida Turnpike were blocked, and heavy rain even caused part of a synagogue’s roof to collapse. A dangerous reminder of how quickly flash flooding can turn roads into rivers. NEVER drive through flooded roadways! — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) November 18, 2026

Forecasters warn that further rainfall could worsen the situation. Recent downpours have left the ground saturated, with 3 to 6 inches of rain recorded in parts of east-central Florida and near Royal Palm Beach. Accumulated rainfall reached 12 to 17 inches in some areas between Hollywood and Pembroke Pines.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of southeastern Florida through Thursday evening. Widespread additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast, with localized totals of 3 to 5 inches possible. Even modest amounts could aggravate flooding in already saturated areas.

Gusty easterly winds are also expected along the Southeast coast, potentially causing hazardous marine conditions, elevated surf and coastal erosion. Forecasters are monitoring a developing low-pressure system near the northern Bahamas that could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves northward, although its track and intensity remain uncertain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that warm water had reached South America’s Pacific coast, much like in 1997.