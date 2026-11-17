El Niño occurs when parts of the Pacific near the equator grow unusually warm. That warmth can shift where rain falls thousands of miles away.

Josh Willis, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, compared satellite maps from both years. Satellites measure the ocean’s height. Water expands as it warms, so scientists can see where heat builds up. This year’s warming began more abruptly. By October, warm water reached the South American coast, just as it did in 1997.

“That lets us look back in time and compare this El Niño to what happened in 1997. And right now, this one is on track to be even bigger,” Willis said.

The 1997–98 El Niño brought heavy rain to California and across the southern United States. But equally strong events can send rain to different places.

In 2015–16, more of the warm water stayed offshore. Rainfall that winter concentrated over Central America and the southeastern United States. Mexico also saw major flooding.

US forecasters expect El Niño to remain strong or very strong into early 2027. Their November 12 outlook put those odds above 79% for January through March. Where the heaviest rain will fall this winter remains uncertain, Willis said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pacific was already unusually warm by summer. In July, surface waters in a region scientists monitor along the equator averaged 2°C above normal. By mid-August, weekly readings there reached 2.2°C to 2.6°C above average. Below the surface, some Pacific waters were more than 8°C warmer than usual.