Floods, landslides in northern India claim 240 lives in two months

"The total number of deaths caused by the monsoons has reached 240, including 125 from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and downpours. Another 115 were killed in road accidents," the department said.

Two national highways remain blocked, cutting off vital access to mountainous areas. Power and water supplies across the region have also been disrupted.

Many landslide monitoring stations in the state are currently out of service, raising concerns over the timeliness of warnings and preparedness for natural disasters during the ongoing monsoon season.

The rainy season in Himachal Pradesh lasts from late June to September, bringing the majority of the region’s annual rainfall.

As written before, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been hit by severe flooding. According to authorities, 84,392 people have been affected.