Flooding affects over 84,000 people in India's state Uttar Pradesh

Of those affected, 47,906 have received assistance, and over 2,000 livestock have been evacuated. The disaster damaged 343 homes, and compensation has already been provided to 327 families.

The flooding has impacted 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur.

Rescue operations are ongoing with 493 boats deployed. Humanitarian aid distribution has been organised, with 6,536 food kits and 76,632 hot meals provided, alongside the establishment of community kitchens.

Temporary shelters have been set up at 905 locations, accommodating 11,248 people. Medical assistance is being delivered by 757 teams.

To prevent disease outbreaks, chlorine tablets and oral rehydration solution packets have been distributed to the population. Additionally, 50 tonnes of feed have been provided for livestock.

