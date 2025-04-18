EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Floods kill 3 in northern Italy amid heavy rain

    20:16, 18 April 2025

    Flooding triggered by heavy rain since Thursday has killed three people in northwestern Italy, local media reported Friday, Anadolu reports. 

    Floods kill 3 in northern Italy amid heavy rain
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Two of the victims were found on Friday after their vehicles had fallen into an open sinkhole, while the third was found trapped inside his home Thursday, according to Italy’s public broadcaster Rai News.

    The Piedmont region has been contending with severe weather since Thursday as torrential rain and strong winds resulted in widespread flooding.

    Authorities initially placed the region under a red alert, the highest level of warning, as rivers overflowed and road and rail services were disrupted.

    Although a “slight improvement” was reported on Friday, Piedmont remains on orange alert due to the continued avalanche risk.

    The extreme weather has also caused power outages and left some homes isolated. Rescue operations are ongoing across the region.

    Earlier it was reported that spring snowfall hit Katon-Karagai district in East Kazakhstan. 

    World News Italy Flooding Europe Natural disasters
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All