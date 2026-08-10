Myanmar flooding displaces over 40,000 after embankment breach

The embankment collapsed after sand boils and land subsidence weakened its structure.

Thousands of families were displaced; temporary relief camps were established.

Floodwaters in urban areas have begun to recede, with 35% of communication services restored.

Food supplies continue to reach victims, with over 146 million kyats (≈ $69,500 USD) allocated for relief.

In March, more than 5,500 people were evacuated as the Hawaiian island of Oahu suffered its worst flooding in over 20 years.