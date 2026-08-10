Myanmar flooding displaces over 40,000 after embankment breach
05:15, 10 August 2026
More than 40,000 residents in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady region have been affected by severe flooding following the Ngawun River embankment breach in Laymyethna township on July 30, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.
The embankment collapsed after sand boils and land subsidence weakened its structure.
Thousands of families were displaced; temporary relief camps were established.
Floodwaters in urban areas have begun to recede, with 35% of communication services restored.
Food supplies continue to reach victims, with over 146 million kyats (≈ $69,500 USD) allocated for relief.
In March, more than 5,500 people were evacuated as the Hawaiian island of Oahu suffered its worst flooding in over 20 years.