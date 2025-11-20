Floods hit Vietnam again, killing at least 8

From Saturday night, rainfall has exceeded 1,100 millimetres in several parts of central Vietnam. The region is home to a key coffee production belt as well as the country's most popular beaches, but it is highly prone to storms and floods.

Farmers in the Dak Lak province have picked 10 percent to 15 percent of the beans, and they need sunlight to dry them.

The fatalities include six bus passengers killed in a landslide on Sunday evening en route from Da Lat to Nha Trang, the government said in the report. Seven people remain missing, including three buried under a landslide in Danang.

Hundreds of families were evacuated overnight from their flooded homes, Vietnam News Agency reported. In nearby Gia Lai province, schools were also forced to close on Wednesday, affecting 26,000 students.

In the UNESCO-listed ancient town of Hoi An, which was still cleaning up the damage done by a previous round of floods two weeks ago, waters are rising again.

BREAKING VIETNAM #COFFEE: 🇻🇳☕️

The Central Highlands coffee belt is now buckling under the CUMULATIVE IMPACT of relentless extreme weather.

Just now, authorities in Gia Lai, a key Robusta powerhouse, have ACTIVATED LEVEL 3 FLOOD RESPONSE for 58 communes in the East. Forecasts… pic.twitter.com/b8mQSPIj2A — Hoàng Vương (@coffeevuong2k) November 18, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia plans to build vast sea wall to combat coastal flooding.