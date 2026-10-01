Flood watch issued as Hurricane Isaias nears US Gulf Coast

The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Excessive rainfall could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as in poorly drained and urban locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring 3 to 7 inches of rain across the central US Gulf Coast from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle from Friday through the weekend, with localized totals of up to 10 inches. Flash and urban flooding, along with isolated river flooding, will be possible, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood watch for parts of coastal Alabama and northwest Florida from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon, citing increasing concerns about flash flooding, high winds, storm surge and tornadoes.

As of 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving east-northeast at 9 mph. The hurricane is expected to turn northeast, then north, and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast within the warning area late Friday or early Saturday. Additional strengthening is expected through early Friday.

The NHC has issued a storm surge warning from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Steinhatchee River in Florida and a hurricane warning from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line in Florida.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that tropical storm Isaias had intensified over the Gulf of America and was expected to develop into a hurricane on Thursday as it moved toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.