Floating kingdom of magic: Tokyo Disney unveils massive luxury cruise ship

The ship will have about 1,250 guest rooms and the capacity to hold around 4,000 passengers, offering mainly two-to-four-night tours departing from and returning to ports around Tokyo with a standard fare of 100,000 ($632) to 300,000 yen per passenger.

"We want to make the cruise experience one where everyone, from children to seniors, can take center stage," Yumiko Takano, chairperson and CEO of Oriental Land, said at a press conference.

The ship will feature a theater with over 1,300 seats and about 30 dining facilities, where passengers can enjoy shows featuring Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse.

Earlier, it was reported that China’s second home-built large cruise ship had started its trial voyage.