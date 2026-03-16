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    Flights at Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended as precautionary measure

    08:15, 16 March 2026

    Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced Monday morning the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff, WAM reports. 

    Flights at Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended as precautionary measure
    Photo credit: WAM

    Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

    The authority said that further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported FlyArystan suspends Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights amid the Middle East instability. 

    World News UAE Airports Air communication
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