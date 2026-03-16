Flights at Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended as precautionary measure
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced Monday morning the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff, WAM reports.
Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.
Flights at DXB are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.— DXB (@DXB) March 16, 2026
Please contact your airlines for the latest flight updates.
Further updates will be shared as they become available.
The authority said that further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available.
Earlier, Qazinform reported FlyArystan suspends Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights amid the Middle East instability.