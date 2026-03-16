Flights at Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended as precautionary measure

Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

Flights at DXB are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.



Please contact your airlines for the latest flight updates.



Further updates will be shared as they become available. — DXB (@DXB) March 16, 2026

The authority said that further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available.

Earlier, Qazinform reported FlyArystan suspends Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights amid the Middle East instability.