Floods leave over 2,000 dead, missing in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, nearly 4 million affected

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have caused widespread devastation across South Asia and Southeast Asia. Indonesia has been hit the hardest, followed by Sri Lanka.

Indonesia’s national disaster management agency said so far 995 people are dead and 226 are missing on Sumatra and over 5,000 injured as rescue operations are underway.

More than 3.2 million people have been affected by devastating floods and landslides in the flood-hit provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh.

In Sri Lanka, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 640, with 211 people still missing since the storm struck on Nov. 17, according to the Disaster Management Center.

The devastating flood also affected more than 1.6 million people and caused damage to around 110,000 houses, including over 5,700 completely destroyed.

The UN said last week that at least 185 people have died in southern Thailand, while 367 others remain missing. Four deaths were also reported in India and three in Malaysia amid severe weather conditions.

