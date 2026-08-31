Eight dead, 18 missing after ferry capsizes off Northern Cyprus

The vessel sank to a depth of 514 meters (1,686 feet). Rescue teams managed to save 241 passengers, while recovery efforts continue. Four of the eight victims have been identified.

Erhurman said Türkiye has deployed extensive support, including aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, Coast Guard boats, a frigate, and a patrol vessel. Northern Cyprus has also mobilized its Coast Guard, Civil Defense, and police units.

Prime Minister Unal Ustel joined Erhurman during the briefing. The Council of Ministers declared three days of national mourning.

The Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa canceled its planned Victory Day reception in respect for the victims.

As written before, no Kazakhstani citizens were reportedly aboard the vessel that capsized off the coast of Cyprus, according to preliminary information from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.