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    Flash flood danger persists across parts of U.S.

    03:30, 21 July 2026

    Flash flooding continues to threaten parts of the United States as heavy rainfall affects the Southwest and a developing tropical system brings more rain to the northern Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Flash flood danger persists across parts of U.S.
    Photo credit: U.S. Weather Prediction Center

    In Utah, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for Beaver County, where excessive rainfall has caused major flooding in Beaver City, closed several roads, including I-15, and prompted water rescues.

    Meanwhile, the WPC warned that monsoon thunderstorms could trigger further flash flooding across parts of the Southwest, Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic.

    The NHC also said tropical storm conditions are expected to intensify, bringing 2 to 8 inches (50-200 mm) of rain to parts of the northern Gulf Coast and increasing the risk of flash flooding through midweek.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that torrential rain overnight swept across Seoul, South Korea, triggering flood warnings and advisories for many areas, forcing the closure of a major roadway, and putting authorities on high alert.

    Flooding rains Storm Weather Natural disasters USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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