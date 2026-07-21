Flash flood danger persists across parts of U.S.

In Utah, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for Beaver County, where excessive rainfall has caused major flooding in Beaver City, closed several roads, including I-15, and prompted water rescues.

The flood wave off the Cottonwood Burn Scar has made it to I-15 near Beaver, with flood waters currently impacting the road. Those traveling along I-15 through this area should plan an alternate route. @UDOTTRAFFIC #utwx pic.twitter.com/xa1HIXN54G — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the WPC warned that monsoon thunderstorms could trigger further flash flooding across parts of the Southwest, Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic.

The NHC also said tropical storm conditions are expected to intensify, bringing 2 to 8 inches (50-200 mm) of rain to parts of the northern Gulf Coast and increasing the risk of flash flooding through midweek.

.@NOAA's #GOESEast (#GOES19) 🛰️ is closely monitoring Tropical Depression #Two in the northeastern Gulf that is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today. A #TropicalStorm Watch is in effect for much of the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama.



Latest:… pic.twitter.com/qGo5b8KbYD — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 20, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that torrential rain overnight swept across Seoul, South Korea, triggering flood warnings and advisories for many areas, forcing the closure of a major roadway, and putting authorities on high alert.