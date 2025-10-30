Five suspects arrested after Louvre theft

The precautionary measures were formally confirmed to the broadcaster "RTL." According to the television station "BfmTv," among those arrested is a man believed to be a member of the gang that attacked the museum, stealing eight jewels with an estimated value of approximately €88 million. Last Saturday, two men suspected of participating in the gang were already arrested.

The suspects were arrested last night around 9:00 PM in several locations in the Île-de-France region. The stolen jewelry was not recovered during the operation.

"The investigation is continuing to identify all the individuals involved," said Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, adding that at this time "it is too early to define their profiles."

The person suspected of having directly participated in the robbery was identified "during the searches," while the other four "could provide us with information on the course of events," the prosecutor added.

The robbery occurred on Sunday, October 19, 2025, inside the Apollo Gallery of the Louvre Museum, one of the most heavily guarded sites in the world. According to French authorities, a gang of four individuals managed to enter the building in approximately seven minutes, using a furniture lift that provided access from a balcony on the Seine side. The criminals, disguised as construction workers, forced open a window, destroyed two armored display cases, and stole eight priceless objects, including a tiara and cufflinks tied to jewelry sets of Maria Amalia and Queen Hortense and a necklace that belonged to Empress Eugénie.

The estimated value of the loot is €88 million, a figure that, according to prosecutor Beccuau, does not fully reflect the historical and financial damage suffered by France.

The museum was closed to the public for the entire day of October 19th and the following day, while the Apollo Gallery remained inaccessible for several days.