Five suspected ebola contacts quarantined in France

According to the minister, the patient is an "experienced doctor returning from a mission" who did not know he had contracted the virus.

"He had no symptoms when he boarded the plane, and he was not contagious (...) As he is a doctor and developed headaches on the plane, he raised the alert" so that he could be taken care of upon arrival in Paris.

The man was placed in isolation at hospital as soon as his flight landed. He will remain there "for 21 days, the duration of the incubation period," she added.

According to Congolese health authorities, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 1,094. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control estimates that the risk of infection for people living in Europe is very low.

Earlier, it was reported that France had identified its first confirmed case of Ebola virus on its territory.